Buying [we’re called consumers: what do

we really consume?] things we don’t need

with money we don’t have. Credit cards

weren’t invented for our convenience.

That’s the American Way troops are sent

to defend in lands where we don’t know

their language, march through their

customs, bitch about their religions.

Most people now can’t even find Kansas

on a map; Afghanistan might as well

be on the moon or in some god’s hell.

Their corpses we see on television

lack faces as well as names. We

count our own dead but won’t allot

money to talk nightmares from brains

of those who made it out. Who can

remember a time when we weren’t

at war someplace? No one in power

cares that we haven’t won a war

in seventy years. Still we invade.

When the same mistake is made over

and over, it isn’t always stupidity. Some

times it means that every cooked-up

invasion earns some people billions.