Lau Kin Chi is program coordinator for the Centre for Cultural Research and Development and an adjunct associate professor of cultural studies at Lingnan University in Hong Kong. Sit Tsui is an associate professor at Southwest University in Chongqing, China. Yan Xiaohui is a researcher for the Centre for Cultural Research and Development at Lingnan University in Hong Kong. They are founding members of the Global University for Sustainability.

Zhoujiazhuang and the Puhan Rural Community offer contrasting experiences of how communities in different parts of China have responded to, negotiated, and undergone extensive changes during the last forty years since the reform policy was implemented in the country in 1979.

Though these two localities are characterized by their specific histories, they are more or less similarly constrained by the forces of China’s pursuit of modernization, aiming to build a “strong China” as a key player in international politics and the global economy. It seems to have become a common refrain that sacrifices must be made in order to be “successful,” sacrifices borne by the majority of people, excluded from decision-making mechanisms, mainly the urban poor and rural populations. There is no doubt that ordinary people suffer as ruling elites become more powerful and more prosperous. Despite this, the spirits of the expendable, the subjugated, and the marginalized are resilient and go against the current, tracing a trajectory of hope.

Zhoujiazhuang, fifty kilometers from the capital of Hebei province, is the last people’s commune at the township level in China today, retaining the commune’s collective management of land, economy, and social welfare, with agriculture still constituting a substantial part of its economy and income. When almost all people’s communes from the Cultural Revolution era were dismantled in 1982, voluntarily as well as by force, Zhoujiazhuang, with about four thousand families under the leadership of the peasant communist Lei Jinhe, refused to disband. This act of resistance marked the singularity of the Zhoujiazhuang process for collectivism and the weakening of the power of the state.