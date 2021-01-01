Somewhere a man is ranting

a man used to power and mad

with it. He is the one he loves

so how can others resist, deny

fail to carry out his sacred wishes?

Somewhere a man is denouncing

the world that is—because it doesn’t

reflect him, doesn’t serve him

any longer. He is at his most

dangerous as the power he

is used to slips away in winds

of change like lifting smog.

The man is furious with every

one including his cohorts: they

didn’t do enough for him. They

are useless scarecrows now.

We want him gone but he isn’t.

What more damage will he

manage in the storm of death

in which he’s imprisoned us?