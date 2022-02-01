Top Menu

Navigation

Dear Reader, we make this and other articles available for free online to serve those unable to afford or access the print edition of Monthly Review. If you read the magazine online and can afford a print subscription, we hope you will consider purchasing one. Please visit the MR store for subscription options. Thank you very much. —Eds.

Say, Gaza

by
(Feb 01, 2022)
Topics: Places:
Urgent call to end the blockade, ECCP

Urgent call to end the blockade, April 6, 2020, ECCP.

He is turned, slightly,
just a boy, in his own home.
Say, Gaza.

Someone took a photograph
in the ruin of what was
his life. Black and white. Sharp

shadows. Light falls on what is not
exercising its own right of return;
picture a bad dream. His city. A fringe

clinging to the sea. A window open. No,
broken. At first, you don’t see it. You
don’t want to. You say “rubble.” But

there is a bomb in the bed.
The bed is broken by the bomb,
much bigger than the bed.

Don’t worry, no blood. But
there is a boy in the room
with the bomb in the bed.

The bed, a broken V, sunk
across the middle. Sheets rumpled,
not from sleeping.

The boy wonders where
will he sleep? When
will it explode?

His home, a fringe
clinging to the sea.

Say, Gaza.

Linda Backiel is a criminal defense attorney living in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
2022, Volume 73, Number 09 (February 2022)
Comments are closed.

Monthly Review | Tel: 212-691-2555
134 W 29th St Rm 706, New York, NY 10001