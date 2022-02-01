He is turned, slightly,

just a boy, in his own home.

Say, Gaza.

Someone took a photograph

in the ruin of what was

his life. Black and white. Sharp

shadows. Light falls on what is not

exercising its own right of return;

picture a bad dream. His city. A fringe

clinging to the sea. A window open. No,

broken. At first, you don’t see it. You

don’t want to. You say “rubble.” But

there is a bomb in the bed.

The bed is broken by the bomb,

much bigger than the bed.

Don’t worry, no blood. But

there is a boy in the room

with the bomb in the bed.

The bed, a broken V, sunk

across the middle. Sheets rumpled,

not from sleeping.

The boy wonders where

will he sleep? When

will it explode?

His home, a fringe

clinging to the sea.

Say, Gaza.