“When buying and selling are controlled by legislation, the first things to be bought and sold are legislators.” —P. J. O’Rourke

“Councilmember XYZ, you said

you’d support my measure…”

I lied.

I keep my eyes on the prize—

and during this most trying time

I can’t be seen as soft on crime…

I’m throwing my hat in the ring

for a run for the mayor—Because

really, it’s from there… I can have a

Bully pulpit—A really good fit—

And get out from under the gun—And

really get some things done—Making

meaningful, impactful policy that will

Help our people—All People!

And I’ll be in a position to help

even more of our people—All People—

as governor… Ain’t gon’ be no more

Gerrymandering with me in the

statehouse! And when I run for the

Senate I’ll be in a position to help

still more of our people—All People!

Filibuster’s days are numbered with

me—One of 100!

But, I’ll tell you right now that I can’t

be seen as soft on sanctions; weak with

support for our fighting men and women

Around the world…

Whoa, now, what’s with that sigh?

Where’s the nuance? Your silly lil

communist sigh tells me that you

don’t understand politics as the art of

Compromise—“tell no lies—claim no easy victories…”

I’m about change you can believe in—not some damn

sweet potato pie up in the sky…