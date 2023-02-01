Top Menu

They use their religion to kill

(Feb 01, 2023)
Westboro Baptist Church Sign

By Westboro Baptist Church - https://godhatesfags.com/photos/index.html, Copyrighted free use, Link.

You’re entitled to practice your
religion, no matter how stupid
it is, but not when it involves human
sacrifice. You’ve condemned

women to death, gushing their
lives out in blood-soaked beds.
I grew up through this injustice,
this willingness to sacrifice

women to your opinions, citing
laws written when a poor person
could be hanged for stealing
a loaf of bread. You want to burn

witches, that is, all women who
claim that we own our bodies.

Marge Piercy is the author of twenty books of poetry, most recently On the Way Out, Turn Off the Light, plus seventeen novels, a memoir, a short story collection, and five nonfiction books.
2023, Volume 74, Issue 09 (February)
