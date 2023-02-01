You’re entitled to practice your

religion, no matter how stupid

it is, but not when it involves human

sacrifice. You’ve condemned

women to death, gushing their

lives out in blood-soaked beds.

I grew up through this injustice,

this willingness to sacrifice

women to your opinions, citing

laws written when a poor person

could be hanged for stealing

a loaf of bread. You want to burn

witches, that is, all women who

claim that we own our bodies.