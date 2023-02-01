You’re entitled to practice your
religion, no matter how stupid
it is, but not when it involves human
sacrifice. You’ve condemned
women to death, gushing their
lives out in blood-soaked beds.
I grew up through this injustice,
this willingness to sacrifice
women to your opinions, citing
laws written when a poor person
could be hanged for stealing
a loaf of bread. You want to burn
witches, that is, all women who
claim that we own our bodies.
