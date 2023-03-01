We have been a nation of consumers.

Stores beckoned in every mall, stuffed

high with clothes produced by barely

paid labor in distant countries;

stuffed with gadgets that lost value

the minute you left the store; house

hold items purported to be gorgeous

or trendy or labor saving, necessary

apparently for all. Supermarket

shelves had 40 kinds of everything

edible, drinkable. Now in our post

Covid [although Covid is not nearly

gone] they say the supply chain

is broken perhaps beyond repair.

I was a child during WWII when

scarcity was our daily lot. No

sugar, butter, meat, gas. The return

of “Yes, we have no bananas.” Now

we figure out what we truly need.

It’s less than we might have imagined.