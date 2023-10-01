This morning I woke to the first

real snowfall of the winter

although it’s almost March.

It stretched pretty and blinding

but I started seeds inside just

yesterday. Now frozen ground.

Everything’s out of kilter.

Blizzard in Los Angeles

tornadoes every other day.

We’ve driven the earth crazy.

The morning news: where’s

today’s mass shooting?

School, synagogue, church,

mall, a parade, a park? If

a president or an actor’s

shot: big news. The rest

of us statistics, not nearly

rich enough to matter, only

to those who love us. But

not to those who make laws

that enable our deaths.