This morning I woke to the first
real snowfall of the winter
although it’s almost March.
It stretched pretty and blinding
but I started seeds inside just
yesterday. Now frozen ground.
Everything’s out of kilter.
Blizzard in Los Angeles
tornadoes every other day.
We’ve driven the earth crazy.
The morning news: where’s
today’s mass shooting?
School, synagogue, church,
mall, a parade, a park? If
a president or an actor’s
shot: big news. The rest
of us statistics, not nearly
rich enough to matter, only
to those who love us. But
not to those who make laws
that enable our deaths.
