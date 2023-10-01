Top Menu

Out of kilter

by
(Oct 01, 2023)
Hurricane Harvey Flooding and Damage

Hurricane Harvey Flooding and Damage. By Jill Carlson (jillcarlson.org) from Roman Forest, Texas, USA - Hurricane Harvey Flooding and Damage, CC BY 2.0, Link.

This morning I woke to the first
real snowfall of the winter
although it’s almost March.

It stretched pretty and blinding
but I started seeds inside just
yesterday. Now frozen ground.

Everything’s out of kilter.
Blizzard in Los Angeles
tornadoes every other day.

We’ve driven the earth crazy.
The morning news: where’s
today’s mass shooting?

School, synagogue, church,
mall, a parade, a park? If
a president or an actor’s

shot: big news. The rest
of us statistics, not nearly
rich enough to matter, only

to those who love us. But
not to those who make laws
that enable our deaths.

Marge Piercy is the author of twenty books of poetry, most recently On the Way Out, Turn Off the Light, plus seventeen novels, a memoir, a short story collection, and five nonfiction books.
2023, Volume 75, Number 06 (October 2023)
