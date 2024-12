Angry entitled white men

with fancy guns that can fire

faster than thought kill

and kill and plan to kill more

as they flee their massacres.

Children make good prey.

They can’t fire back or run

fast enough. Assault weapons

don’t leave TV’s tidy corpses.

They rip bodies apart, tear

organs to chopped meat,

a bloody mess to identify.

What pleasure does killing give?

Does ending the lives of others

make yours suddenly worthwhile?