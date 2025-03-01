Ellen Meiskins Wood (1942–2016) was coeditor of Monthly Review from 1997 to 2000. This article is excerpted from Ellen Meiskins Wood, “What is the Postmodern Agenda?,” in In Defense of History: Marxism and the Postmodern Agenda , eds. Ellen Meiskins Wood and John Bellamy Foster (Monthly Review Press, 1997), 12–16.

One of the ironies of postmodernism is that, while embracing—or at least surrendering to—capitalism, it rejects the “Enlightenment project,” holding it responsible for crimes that would more justly be laid at the door to capitalism…. Of course it would be foolish to maintain that capitalism has been responsible for all our modern ills or even to deny the material benefits that have often accompanied it. But it would be just as foolish to deny the destructive effects associated with capitalist imperatives of self-expansion, “productivism,” profit-maximation, and competition. It is hard to see how these effects intrinsically belong to the Enlightenment. At the very least, we have to ask whether an emancipatory universalism amounts to the same thing as capitalist expansionism or imperialism, and whether the fruits of “Western” science and technology must by definition serve the needs of capitalist accumulation, and the destruction of nature that inevitably accompanies them.1

At any rate, we are living in a historical moment that more than any other demands a universalistic project. This is a historical moment dominated by capitalism, the most universal system the world has ever known—both in the sense that it is global and in the sense that it penetrates every aspect of social life and the natural environment. In dealing with capitalism, the postmodernist insistence that reality is fragmentary and therefore accessible only to fragmentary “knowledges” is especially perverse and disabling. The social reality of capitalism is “totalizing” in unprecedented ways and degrees. Its logic of commodification, accumulation, profit-maximization, and competition permeates the whole social order; and an understanding of this “totalizing” system requires just the kind of “totalizing knowledge” that Marxism offers and postmodernists reject.