Robert W. McChesney (1952–2025) was coeditor of Monthly Review (2000–2004), a director of the Monthly Review Foundation (2000–2025), professor of communications at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and cofounder and director of the independent media advocacy group Free Press. He authored numerous books on the media, including The Problem of the Media: U.S. Communication Politics in the Twenty-First Century (Monthly Review Press, 2004) and Digital Disconnect: How Capitalism is Turning the Internet Against Democracy (The New Press, 2013).

When neoliberalism emerged as the dominant political movement in the United States and much of the world by the 1980s, it was careful to distinguish its embrace of so-called free markets and hostility toward trade unions and the welfare state, not to mention socialism, as having nothing to do with fascism or the xenophobia that invariably accompanies fascism. Neoliberals were for a puny and enfeebled government that would not interfere with individuals as they went about their lives however they best saw fit. Government was liberal, the polar opposite of fascist.

The recent emergence of neofascist movements in Europe, and now Donald Trump’s 2017 ascension to the U.S. presidency, courtesy of the Electoral College, has forced a serious reconsideration of fascism and its relationship to capitalism and to democracy…. In the 1950s, Paul Sweezy characterized fascism as the antonym of liberal democracy. And now, with economic stagnation prevalent and seemingly permanent for capitalism worldwide, crises of poverty, inequality, and grotesque political corruption are increasingly the order of the day. Liberal democracy is failing, as social problems are spiraling out of control. Zombie fascism is on the march again…. The notion that neoliberalism, or “libertarianism,” as its boosters prefer to call it, is the polar opposite of fascism is entirely bogus…. In fact, libertarians, or “free market conservatives,” see their most important mission as protecting and extending the class domination of the wealthy few by any means necessary…. The neoliberal/libertarian crowd has been obsessed with eliminating those institutions that make effective political participation in a democracy possible, what is termed the “democratic infrastructure”.…

The neoliberal assault on the “democratic infrastructure” of the United States has been proceeding for a good four decades now and has been significantly completed. It means that the United States is now a formal constitutional republic, but very far from being even a marginally democratic society. And this means that the civil liberties Americans have taken for granted stand on a much flimsier foundation….

The neoliberal restructuring of the United States over the past four decades…has paved the way for a figure like Trump, and an incipient neofascist administration, to gain power. And the manner in which the Republican Party in Congress has embraced Trump with little hesitation since his inauguration demonstrates that there is considerable common ground in their political economic objectives. If the Republicans do part with Trump it will not be over principles or policies. It will be because Trump will be seen as a bad bet whose bizarre behavior could jeopardize their political fortunes. By any independent account, Trump is a lazy, ignorant, unreflective, and unprincipled sociopath, a blowhard and a dangerous moron—a person who lies so routinely it appears he is incapable of even understanding the idea of truth or falsity. Even the Koch brothers realize this could be a problem to achieving their ambitions.

But Trump’s personality is also the basis for his support. It has made him the most powerful person in the world. His unpredictability and the frightening neofascist inclinations he encourages are now all of our problems.

The last great wave of global fascism occurred in the 1930s, during the Great Depression. With fascism’s inexorable attraction to war and militarism, it led to the Second World War, with the emergence of nuclear weapons, to the credible concern that it could lead to the extinction of our species. Fortunately, fascism was defeated then, but it would always lurk in the background ready to pounce as long as capitalism exists.

The good news for humanity is that there is nothing inexorable about the victory of fascism. There is another road out, and that road is socialism…[in the sense of] a democratic society with real self-government, of the people, by the people, and for the people. [This requires] an economy that serves the people rather than an economy that demands that the people serve the needs of the owners…. The numbers are on our side. But the neoliberals and the fascists have always known that, and they hold the reins of power. [We need to understand] the nature of their project and its implications.