Let’s cull the herd, say

the billionaire masters.

Why should we waste

the taxes they pay us

on breathable air. It’s

fine up here. We don’t

drink water we pollute.

A crazed man can crash

the CDC dead, while

we strip their insurance

from millions. Fossil

fuels delight us. We

can always move to

the moon. Let massive

hurricanes, tornadoes,

wildfires clear them out

so we can build mansions,

4-star hotels. We no longer

need the working class.

AI never goes on strike.