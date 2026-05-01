In the public eye: Socialist Register

Against the Grain, with Sasha Lilley:

“The left has a long history of predicting the decline of US capitalism and empire. Some argue that Trump is a symptom of that decline — a strongman chosen by capital to set things right — and that the ill health of U.S. capitalism is paralleled by the decline of the dollar. Political economist Stephen Maher counters that U.S. capitalism is robust — to the detriment of most of us….” Listen here….

For a full list of contributors to this year’s Socialist Register and the questions they contend with, watch below.…