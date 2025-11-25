In the public eye: Steve Cushion’s “Slavery in the British Empire and its Legacy in the Modern World”
Steve Cushion trekked all the way to London and showed up to help us table at the Anarchist Book Fair this fall. Since then he's been extremely active making the rounds, getting the spirit and meaning of his deeply researched book out to those who need it.
One of the most impressive things about Cushion is his extremely active approach to engaging the public around the topic of reparations, and using his books as a means of pushing for meaningful change on the ground. In November 2025, he attended the "Dialogue on Reparatory Justice" with the Caricom Reparations Commission, hosted by the Institute of Commonwealth Studies.
In addition to attending the Caricom Reparations Commission, here’s some of what Steve Cushion was up to in the time around the release of his book: He engaged in a Reparations and Restitution Conference at the University of Brighton, and gave a paper based on Slavery in the British Empire and its Legacy in the Modern World. President of Caribbean Labour Solidarity, Luke Daniels, also publicised the book when he spoke on reparations at a meeting of Quakers in Bristol. He spoke at the 22nd annual Historical Materialism conference at SOAS. And Cushion spoke at an in-person launch in the Institute of Historical Research of the University of London, all while getting ready for an online launch hosted by UCL Institute of the Americas (to see that, scroll down a bit to watch, or click here for YouTube: https://youtu.be/TnU_FrlJvTg).
Your next opportunity to see him speak, in person, will be at Bookmarks Bookshop in Central London in April. So keep your eyes peeled, come spring.
See below a video of Cushion’s book launch:
We often hear it said that Britain profited from slavery. But this assumption of collective responsibility obscures the extremely unequal distribution of benefits that accrued to different sections of the population. The institution of slavery entailed a unique combination of exploitation and expropriation anchored in patterns of conspicuous consumption by the wealthy, and intertwined with the textile, food, agriculture, construction, transportation, infrastructure and insurance industries. It was floated by the same banking and commodity trading systems that still remain today.
Taking a class analysis, this book links the histories of capitalists and workers in Britain and the Caribbean, tracing the dynamics of profit-seeking and exploitation, resistance and solidarity, on both sides of the Atlantic.
DIGEST: Reviews, interviews, appearances
Press
Against the Grain: What did the trafficking and labor of enslaved Africans do to and for the British empire? What role did slavery in the Caribbean play in capitalism’s expansion in Britain? Steve Cushion weighed in on these and other matters, including key dimensions of British abolitionism and stances taken by British elites and workers toward the U.S. Civil War. Listen here: https://kpfa.org/episode/against-the-grain-november-3-2025/
Morning Star: “Britain’s Grubby Empire was Built on Business of Slavery”. Cushion recently had a letter published in reply to a letter entitled “Brits didn’t benefit from slave trade”, which we will be posting shortly.
Counterpunch: “Situating Slavery’s Legacy,” by Seth Sandronsky
Counterfire: “Steve Cushion’s history of British slavery firmly roots the system in the exploitation of labour, and shows why compensation is a class question,” finds John Westmoreland
Newsletter of the Socialist History Society: Cushion is a major force in this publication. Check it out here.
Monthly Review Magazine: “Neocolonialism through Debt: How French and U.S. Banks Underdeveloped Haiti”. Find it here.
On-line presentations:
-Cushion presented his Monthly Review Magazine article to Caribbean Labour Solidarity: https://youtu.be/oMPnwpt97pA
-Slavery and Big Business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9dWnyphwO0&t=4s
-The Church and Reparations: https://youtu.be/jvvGMWvkCQg
-The Drax Family Dynasty & the Business of Slavery: https://youtu.be/7iMppCfho2s
Also see Steve Cushion’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@stevecushion/videos. Many of the above presentations appear along with the video recordings of the Institute of the Americas Caribbean Seminar, Caribbean Labour Solidarity and the Socialist History Society.
Steve Cushion in action
On Tuesday 18 November, I attended a discussion on “partnering with the Caricom Reparations Commission for continued advocacy and engagement in the UK in 2026 and beyond, towards increasing public awareness and support for CARICOM’s reparations claim” aiming to “bring the CRC delegation together with academics, civil society representatives, experts and other stakeholders”. it was hosted by the Institute of Commonwealth Studies. I was invited as a member of the executive committee of Caribbean Labour Solidarity, but I indicated that I was also a member of UCU. This is the first occasion that the Commission travels to the UK as a body to engage with key stakeholders on the reparations agenda.
Key Points: Report of “Dialogue on Reparatory Justice” with Caricom Reparations Commission (November 2025)
- CARICOM is preparing an updated version of the 10 point plan, which will take the form of a manifesto. They are also preparing a “Regional Negotiations Strategy” to bring some uniformity to negotiations with non-state institutions, such as Churches, Families, Universities, that are prepared to discuss Reparations. These are in draft form and will be published as soon as the CARICOM heads of government approve them. The negotiations will take a “Developmental Approach”.
- There are developments in the partnership of CARICOM with the African Union. A joint conference was held in Addis Ababa which issued a joint declaration. [Press Release here: https://au.int/sites/default/files/pressreleases/45329-pr-PR-_THE_2ND_AFRICA-CARICOM_SUMMIT.pdf] There is to be more co-ordination with international advocacy bodies eg UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. The African Union will set up an African Committee of Experts on Reparations. CARICOM will have a representative on this body, currently Barbados’ Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), David Comissiong.
- One of the priorities of the Reparations Commission will be the decolonisation of the remaining colonies in the Caribbean.
- It was argued that the positive response from institutions such as the University of Glasgow give a positive example to national governments.
- The apology issued by the King of the Netherlands has been withdrawn by the recently elected right-wing government.
- The Climate Crisis, brought to international attention by the hurricane damage in Jamaica and flooding in Barbados, makes the fight for Climate Justice even more imperative.
- The government of Jamaica is preparing a petition to the King, this will require support on the ground.
- Many in the room were “disappointed” in David Lammy, who is now in a position to implement many of the things he has advocated in his rise to power, but which he now seems to have forgotten. Particularly the demands of the TUC London East and South East Reparations Steering Group: Support the campaign to overturn the convictions of all those who were convicted for their role in the historic 1823 Demerara rebellion by enslaved workers. This should be extended to all enslaved persons executed or punished for acts of resistance. Which he advocated in the House of Commons in 2022.
- I gave David Comissiong a copy of my book Slavery in the British Empire and its Legacy in the Modern World and he informed me that the Barbados Reparations Commission is in the process of reprinting my The Drax Family Dynasty and the Business of Slavery as an educational tool in Barbados.