In the public eye: Steve Cushion’s “Slavery in the British Empire and its Legacy in the Modern World”

Steve Cushion trekked all the way to London and showed up to help us table at the Anarchist Book Fair this fall. Since then he's been extremely active making the rounds, getting the spirit and meaning of his deeply researched book out to those who need it – which really is all of us.

One of the most impressive things about Cushion is his extremely active approach to engaging the public around the topic of reparations, and using his books as a means of pushing for meaningful change on the ground. Scroll to the bottom for a report he sent us in November 2025, describing what happened during the “Dialogue on Reparatory Justice” with the Caricom Reparations Commission, hosted by the Institute of Commonwealth Studies.

In addition to attending the Caricom Reparations Commission, here’s some of what Steve Cushion was up to in the time around the release of his book: He engaged in a Reparations and Restitution Conference at the University of Brighton, and gave a paper based on Slavery in the British Empire and its Legacy in the Modern World. President of Caribbean Labour Solidarity, Luke Daniels, also publicised the book when he spoke on reparations at a meeting of Quakers in Bristol. He spoke at the 22nd annual Historical Materialism conference at SOAS. And Cushion spoke at an in-person launch in the Institute of Historical Research of the University of London, all while getting ready for an online launch hosted by UCL Institute of the Americas (to see that, scroll down a bit to watch, or click here for YouTube: https://youtu.be/TnU_FrlJvTg).

Your next opportunity to see him speak, in person, will be at Bookmarks Bookshop in Central London in April. So keep your eyes peeled, come spring.

See below a video of Cushion’s book launch:

We often hear it said that Britain profited from slavery. But this assumption of collective responsibility obscures the extremely unequal distribution of benefits that accrued to different sections of the population. The institution of slavery entailed a unique combination of exploitation and expropriation anchored in patterns of conspicuous consumption by the wealthy, and intertwined with the textile, food, agriculture, construction, transportation, infrastructure and insurance industries. It was floated by the same banking and commodity trading systems that still remain today.

Taking a class analysis, this book links the histories of capitalists and workers in Britain and the Caribbean, tracing the dynamics of profit-seeking and exploitation, resistance and solidarity, on both sides of the Atlantic.