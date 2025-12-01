Available now! “Breaking the Bonds of Fate: Epicurus and Marx” (Excerpt)

From David Sedley, The Hellenistic Philosophers (coeditor, cotranslator with A.A.Long): “This is a book we have long needed. A dark corner of the young Marx’s intellectual formation is convincingly lit up, by an author with an impressive command of both Epicurean atomism and the history of 19th-century German philosophy.”

From Michael Heinrich, Karl Marx and the Birth of Modern Society: “Offering a new perspective on Epicurus, this book provides an impressive presentation of Marx’s materialism from an Epicurean point of view. Absolutely fascinating!”

From A.A.Long, Hellenistic Philosophy: Stoics, Epicureans, Sceptics: “Breaking the Bonds of Fate is a splendid contribution to intellectual history. With a combination of panache and scholarly rigour Foster presents Epicurus as a major influence on Marx and Marxism. in Epicurus Karl Marx found a highly congenial philosophy thanks to the Greek thinker’s materialism, naturalistic physics, anthropology and rejection of fatalistic determinism. This book casts new light on the ancient thinker’s presuppositions and the German context of Marx’s doctoral dissertation on the differences between Democritus and Epicurus.”

From Thomas Nail, Marx in Motion: A New Materialist Marxism and Lucretius I, II, and III: “A breathtaking intellectual, philosophical, and political history of Epicurus and Marx for which there is no equivalent. This is the final and culminating book in Foster’s trilogy and for me, the most synthetic and powerful. Marx and Epicurus is the kind of extremely well researched book that will be cited for many years to come on this topic.”