Top Menu

Navigation

Dear Reader, we make this and other articles available for free online to serve those unable to afford or access the print edition of Monthly Review. If you read the magazine online and can afford a print subscription, we hope you will consider purchasing one. Please visit the MR store for subscription options. Thank you very much. —Eds.

SCOTUS on a roll

by
(Feb 01, 2023)
Topics: Places:
Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was been comprised on June 30, 2022 after Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Court.

Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was been comprised on June 30, 2022 after Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Court. The Justices are posed in front of red velvet drapes and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing...Seated from left are Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Justices Samuel A. Alito and Elena Kagan. .Standing from left are Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson...Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States. By Fred Schilling - https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/justices.aspx, Public Domain, Link.

Six of them, five weird men
sexist to the angry core
and one fundamentalist woman
are geared up to punish unto

death women who like sex,
women who’ve been raped,
women who can’t feed any
more children, women trying

This article will be released in full online February 20, 2023. Current subscribers: please log in to view this article.

to finish college so they
can get a decent job. All
should die in abortions they
made illegal. They intend

to push the country back
to 1950 when women were
properly subservient, Blacks
they could lynch if judged

‘uppity,’ yes women in taffeta
were prey, servile, servants,
Latinos knew their place.
LGBTQ people were jokes

criminals, fair game, fun to beat,
jail. Those were the good old
days when white men ruled
and they’re taking it all back.

Marge Piercy is the author of twenty books of poetry, most recently On the Way Out, Turn Off the Light, plus seventeen novels, a memoir, a short story collection, and five nonfiction books.
2023, Volume 74, Issue 09 (February)
Comments are closed.