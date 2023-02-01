Six of them, five weird men

sexist to the angry core

and one fundamentalist woman

are geared up to punish unto

death women who like sex,

women who’ve been raped,

women who can’t feed any

more children, women trying

to finish college so they

can get a decent job. All

should die in abortions they

made illegal. They intend to push the country back

to 1950 when women were

properly subservient, Blacks

they could lynch if judged ‘uppity,’ yes women in taffeta

were prey, servile, servants,

Latinos knew their place.

LGBTQ people were jokes criminals, fair game, fun to beat,

jail. Those were the good old

days when white men ruled

and they’re taking it all back.