Formal group photograph of the Supreme Court as it was been comprised on June 30, 2022 after Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Court. The Justices are posed in front of red velvet drapes and arranged by seniority, with five seated and four standing...Seated from left are Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Justices Samuel A. Alito and Elena Kagan. .Standing from left are Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson...Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States. By Fred Schilling - https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/justices.aspx, Public Domain, Link.
Six of them, five weird men
sexist to the angry core
and one fundamentalist woman
are geared up to punish unto
death women who like sex,
women who’ve been raped,
women who can’t feed any
more children, women trying
