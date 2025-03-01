The New Year 2025 dawns
and dread wells up in me.
How much will be taken
from us to enrich the rich
What will we lose – health
care, help in disasters?
Will the right finally destroy
last vestiges of the New
Deal like Social Security?
They want to privatize,
which means monetize
every service we need.
Families torn apart by men
who have no empathy except
for themselves and those
just like them: white, male
and moneyed. Push back
push back to the fifties
when their lives were golden
on top of all us serfs. Will
anyone blinded by media
ever stand up, see who are
their real enemies, not ones
they’ve been taught to hate?
