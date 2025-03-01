The New Year 2025 dawns

and dread wells up in me.

How much will be taken

from us to enrich the rich

What will we lose – health

care, help in disasters?

Will the right finally destroy

last vestiges of the New

Deal like Social Security?

They want to privatize,

which means monetize

every service we need.

Families torn apart by men

who have no empathy except

for themselves and those

just like them: white, male

and moneyed. Push back

push back to the fifties

when their lives were golden

on top of all us serfs. Will

anyone blinded by media

ever stand up, see who are

their real enemies, not ones

they’ve been taught to hate?