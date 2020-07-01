This article is a reprint of Paul M. Sweezy, foreword in Oliver C. Cox, Race, Class, and the World System, ed. Herbert M. Hunter and Sameer Y. Abraham (New York: Monthly Review Press, 1987), ix–xi.

Reviewing Oliver Cox’s Caste, Class, and Race more than thirty-five years ago (Monthly Review, June 1950), I wrote:

American academic social science has a long and inglorious tradition of evading the burning social issues of the day. The powers-that-be hold the purse strings and on occasion crack the whip; the social scientists, bowing respectfully, either elaborate justifications of the existing social order or else escape into the innocuous study of other times and other systems. But there have always been a few who have insisted on dealing with the crucial issues of their times and on telling the truth as they see it, regardless of whose toes may be stepped on or whose sensibilities may be injured. They have prevented the complete stultification of academic social science and in the long run have exercised an influence on American life out of all proportion to their numbers. Such a one is Oliver Cromwell Cox, a professor of sociology, formerly at Tuskegee Institute, now at Lincoln University in Missouri. Oliver Cox’s book, Caste, Class, and Race…is unquestionably an outstanding product of American sociology. And yet packed away in its long words and copious footnotes there is plenty of dynamite—and no pulled punches. It has been my experience that very few people, even among social scientists, have heard of Cox’s work. This is perhaps not surprising. Caste, Class, and Race is the kind of book publishers bury as quickly as they can; while the sociologists, unable to answer it, seem to have found it most expedient to ignore it. Nevertheless, its message is of vital importance, not only to scholars and students but to the whole American progressive movement.

If I were rewriting the review today, I would not have to change much. The original publisher (Doubleday) did bury the book, allowing it to go out of print when the first printing was sold out hardly more than a year after it was published (it was reprinted in 1959 by Monthly Review Press and has been kept in print ever since). Many more people of course know about and appreciate Cox’s work than did so thirty-five years ago, but it is still ignored by most of his professional colleagues. As far as what I wrote then about Cox himself and the substance of the book, I would not change a word.

During the last twenty-five years of his life (he died in 1974), the center of Cox’s attention shifted from race relations in the contemporary world to the origins and development of capitalism. He published three major works in this hitherto much neglected field: The Foundations of Capitalism (1959), Capitalism and American Leadership (1962), and Capitalism as a System (1964). These studies display the same careful and broad-ranging scholarship and the same qualities of original and critical thought as Caste, Class, and Race. However, they deal with a set of problems that spread-eagle all the social sciences and hence lay outside both the interest and the competence of American sociologists of that period. It is hardly surprising, therefore, that this whole aspect of Cox’s work went almost entirely unnoticed at the time of publication and for the most part has still to be discovered by a later generation of sociologists, many of whom are no longer confined within the narrow limits of an artificially restricted (and impoverished) “discipline.” Particularly noteworthy is the fact that after Cox’s death, a whole new branch of historical sociology, generally known as world-systems theory, opened up and rapidly grew in the Americas, under the leadership of such eminent scholars as Immanuel Wallerstein, Andre Gunder Frank, and Samir Amin. Both chronologically and logically, Oliver Cox deserves to be considered not only a forerunner but a founding father of this relatively new and welcome departure in American sociology. I hope and trust that the publication of this selection from his major works, carefully chosen and helpfully introduced by Herbert Hunter and Sameer Abraham, will go far toward achieving this result.