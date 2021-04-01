I watched the insurrectionists assault

the capital with Trump flags, anti-Semitic

signs, gas masks, guns and enough

angry hatred to kill those they see

as enemies. War in the streets the man

in charge summoned with furious lying

tweets, urged to action, applauded, hoped

they would overthrow the government

he had pledged to uphold — all to keep

his grasp on power. This is perhaps

only the beginning. Hitler too led

a failed coup before winning control.

It’s a cult of the strong man who postures

machismo, who stirs up hatred against

Blacks, Jews, queer and trans people,

immigrants, Muslims, uppity women.

Black Lives Matter protestors are gassed,

beaten, killed as were we anti-war

groups in my most activist days

when I could still lead and march.

These white power folks were gently

urged to disperse by police who had

watched with pleasure all day. I’m not

too old to witness democracy’s fall.