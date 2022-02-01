”When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” —Maya Angelou

“Nothing will fundamentally change…” —Ol’ Schmo

Is it Just My Imagination; or was it really

a year ago—the horn honking and all the

Dancing In The Streets?

Was it a breather from Boss Tweet’s months

of Mengele Medicine? Or, another cover of

“Promises, Promises, Promises, Promises?”

Is The Orange Age a blip on capitalism’s

continuum—scant four years of blitzkrieg—

like the thousand year Third Reich

that smoldered in ruin after twelve?

Or, is it the Civil War—looped—and playing

out in theaters near you? What’s Goin’ On?

Ask Ol’ Schmo—he might know—

he cut his teeth at the feet of crackers with

confederate cred—Dangling on the dicks of Dixiecrats

putting pubic hair on a Coke can above The People:

Gifting us Bassackwards Tribesman Thom-

ass Clarence—aka Long Dong Silver—for life…

Ask Ol’ Schmo—he might know—

like Boss Tweet, The Drone Ranger, W and

Slick Willy before him—Which high fructose

corn syrup slogans—Which promise-laden

platitudes—make fecal findings easier to swallow

Ask Ol’ Schmo—he might know—

what’s needed for mastery of bipartisanship—

skillsets for pretzel postures, 1% Yoga; For

Reaching across aisles/picking The Peoples’ pockets?

Ask Ol’ Schmo—he might know—

how to build back better renewable straw men

To knock down; propping up coal barons, slimy oil-

men, gas grifters and war-profiteer Pentagon pimps;

Burn-pitting our planet for maximum profit…

Ask Ol’ Schmo—he might know—

what made the post-election angry old

boxer in him sing Dem Negroz the riot act:

“You must understand that the back of my

Hand will make your face react—upon impact—

Ohh, what’s Black got to do with it?

What’s Black but a second hand emotion?

Think bigger—think Pentagon devotion!!”

Ask Ol’ Schmo—he might know—

how the long-game’s played—Months of “Mike

and Ike—Good Cop-Bad Cop—” with Senators

Bonnie and Clyde—While “his hands are tied—”

Nothing can be done—the Votes aren’t there…

for the hardhat, lunch bucket,

PPE, “essential worker” crowd. Remember the

Ones lauded to the skies, serenaded by pots and pans?