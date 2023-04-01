Government officials, police,

media rant against legalizing

pot. Opiates were handed out

by doctors like Halloween candy.

Now we live with those deaths.

Police say pot’ll cause accidents.

Yet alcohol is legal most places.

Hasn’t anyone noticed that making

guns accessible to angry crazies

selling assault rifles to teenagers

and fanatics kills folks every day—

just shopping, going to the movies,

concerts, church, synagogue can

earn you bullets from strangers.

Those same legislators love

guns of any size and shape.

They’re as ignorant about pot

as about critical race theory.

Do they even get the difference

between THC and CBD?

I wonder, do they have any idea

what their children are vaping?