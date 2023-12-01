No wonder you’ve come
to the E.R. Why didn’t you
take the medicine prescribed
for you. So careless.
You couldn’t afford it?
Again, how thoughtless.
If you can’t afford it,
you shouldn’t get sick.
No insurance? We can’t
help you. We’re not
in business for people
without good insurance.
Your doctor can care
for you. No personal
doctor? We just don’t know
what’s wrong with you.
Except, it’s not our problem:
So many invisible people
like you die every day and
we couldn’t care less.
