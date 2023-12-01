No wonder you’ve come

to the E.R. Why didn’t you

take the medicine prescribed

for you. So careless.

You couldn’t afford it?

Again, how thoughtless.

If you can’t afford it,

you shouldn’t get sick.

No insurance? We can’t

help you. We’re not

in business for people

without good insurance.

Your doctor can care

for you. No personal

doctor? We just don’t know

what’s wrong with you.

Except, it’s not our problem:

So many invisible people

like you die every day and

we couldn’t care less.