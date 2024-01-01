For my fifth-grade teacher, who handed me a book

But what could I have known–dumb

and white and 10-years-old in

that springtime of Bull Connor

and Bombingham?

That year, Mr. Shimazu showed us

the ways brightly colored tissue papers

might become delicate cranes, even

in a child’s awkward hands.

That year, I remember, he read aloud to us

stories without pain or tears. And he never

said what his own story must have been

when the dust of war blanketed his world.

But one tranquil California day when

my country was on fire, he handed me

that incendiary book, for reasons

I’ll never know.