Their values are clear

as a sheet of glass: people

of color, those without

lots of money don’t deserve

college or debt relief.

Those too poor to air-

condition, fly off to a cool

island aren’t needed

any longer. They die so

easily. Let them.

The government should

never meddle with corporate

profits, but wicked women

who like sex should die

or at least suffer.

This should be a Christian

nation as they interpret it.

Tighten it up. Punish children

who dare to be hungry.

Public education is a waste.

The rich are holy, god says

so, should be honored,

handed whatever they want.

Their god is a tyrant so much

like Trump He becomes him.