Cruelty seems to win votes.

The shouter is heard. The whisperer

shot to silence. Words turn

to worms and wriggle in our food.

We live in times dangerous

to butterflies, polar bears and us—

the 99% who don’t count.

I bathe in cold fear each dawn.

The news is a rabid bat.

Government is a deadly virus.

There’s no refuge from slow

murder by the state, pollution,

toxins on our plates, plastics

in our blood. Fast murder

by police. The ocean wants

to kill us for poisoning it.

We are a pox upon the earth.

Bees sing repent! Change

before we all die. Do you want

an earth where cockroaches rule?