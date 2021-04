Today for the first time in four

years, I go to the computer

without dread about what new

horror is done or pending.

Hope has felt dangerous,

remote, unlikely. I dare now

to feel it, cradling my old

body around its fragile

warmth. I want to believe,

scarcely dare, looking over

my shoulder at those who

want to kill people like me.

Although it shares the sky

with blood, a rainbow gleams.