What if a colonial settler state accidentally
vaccinated 61% of its population
With a virulent variant of a vicious virus?
What if that virus was a WMD-3-Reich-Redo-2:
Blut und Boden colonial settler thug blood and
soil transmitted pathogen?
What if peoples tried masking—double masking,
triple masking, quadruple masking, quintuple
masking— but the only mask that worked was
the Hannibal Lecter mask of aircraft steel…?
What if it could be contact traced back to
Wounded Knee, Horse Canyon, Upper Station,
Bear River, Oak Run, Sand Creek, Mud Lake,
Chicago, Philadelphia, D.C., Dallas, Atlanta,
Rosewood, Tulsa, Treblinka, Buchenwald, Auschwitz…?
What if it infected every capitalist politician:
including Slick Willy, Schmuck Cheney, W, Rumy,
Wolfy, The Rice warrior women, The Drone Ranger,
The Lead Lady, Boss Tweet, low Barr, Ol’ Schmo,
Ladee Blu, Chancy Nancy, Sci-Fi, Chuck Tumor,
Mitch The Witch—and even Raytheon’s raven…?
What if some of its symptoms included Lockjaw
among left, liberal, media, academy circles; And
Tourette’s on the ground: “The only good Indian
is a dead Indian!” “Lynch the N-words!” “Kill Arabs!”
And “Jews will not replace us!”??
Comments are closed.