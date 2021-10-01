What if a colonial settler state accidentally

vaccinated 61% of its population

With a virulent variant of a vicious virus?

What if that virus was a WMD-3-Reich-Redo-2:

Blut und Boden colonial settler thug blood and

soil transmitted pathogen?

What if peoples tried masking—double masking,

triple masking, quadruple masking, quintuple

masking— but the only mask that worked was

the Hannibal Lecter mask of aircraft steel…?

What if it could be contact traced back to

Wounded Knee, Horse Canyon, Upper Station,

Bear River, Oak Run, Sand Creek, Mud Lake,

Chicago, Philadelphia, D.C., Dallas, Atlanta,

Rosewood, Tulsa, Treblinka, Buchenwald, Auschwitz…?

What if it infected every capitalist politician:

including Slick Willy, Schmuck Cheney, W, Rumy,

Wolfy, The Rice warrior women, The Drone Ranger,

The Lead Lady, Boss Tweet, low Barr, Ol’ Schmo,

Ladee Blu, Chancy Nancy, Sci-Fi, Chuck Tumor,

Mitch The Witch—and even Raytheon’s raven…?

What if some of its symptoms included Lockjaw

among left, liberal, media, academy circles; And

Tourette’s on the ground: “The only good Indian

is a dead Indian!” “Lynch the N-words!” “Kill Arabs!”

And “Jews will not replace us!”??