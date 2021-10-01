What a world we’re leaving—
I want to apologize to every
child I see. Yes, we baked it,
poisoned it, gutted it, cooked
up new diseases from tropics,
wet markets, arrogance. How
can they ever forgive us,
we who remember oceans
with live fish in them, gardens
with butterflies and many birds,
savannas with lions, jungles
with tigers, elephant families.
We who could swim in clean
rivers, who remember when
hurricanes were occasional
when summers were bearable
in cities. We didn’t care enough
to leave you a livable world.
We were just too busy buying
and selling, polluting and burning.
We were just too greedy to care.
