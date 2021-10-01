What a world we’re leaving—

I want to apologize to every

child I see. Yes, we baked it,

poisoned it, gutted it, cooked

up new diseases from tropics,

wet markets, arrogance. How

can they ever forgive us,

we who remember oceans

with live fish in them, gardens

with butterflies and many birds,

savannas with lions, jungles

with tigers, elephant families.

We who could swim in clean

rivers, who remember when

hurricanes were occasional

when summers were bearable

in cities. We didn’t care enough

to leave you a livable world.

We were just too busy buying

and selling, polluting and burning.

We were just too greedy to care.