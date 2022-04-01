A skillful con man leaves
no evidence. Instead each
paper trail is shredded, burned,
flushed down any convenient
toilet. Frump doesn’t need
to clean them, fix the plumbing.
Little people do that invisibly.
His past is constantly revised.
A successful con man knows
people want to believe every
thing will be fine. A lie re-
peated works, he learned
from Goebbels. He decided
never to pay bills. Little
people in their tiny hovels,
invisible. He means to live
forever and eat the world
down to its rocky core.
