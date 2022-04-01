A skillful con man leaves

no evidence. Instead each

paper trail is shredded, burned,

flushed down any convenient

toilet. Frump doesn’t need

to clean them, fix the plumbing.

Little people do that invisibly.

His past is constantly revised.

A successful con man knows

people want to believe every

thing will be fine. A lie re-

peated works, he learned

from Goebbels. He decided

never to pay bills. Little

people in their tiny hovels,

invisible. He means to live

forever and eat the world

down to its rocky core.