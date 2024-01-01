Paul Buhle has been a contributor to Monthly Review since 1970. His latest graphic novel is The Bund: A Graphic History of Jewish Labour Resistance.

Linda Dittmar, Tracing Homelands: Israel, Palestine and the Claims of Belonging (Northampton, Massachusetts: Olive Branch Press, 2023), 240 pages, $20.

News updates from the Middle East seem to widen the tragedies of Palestinians on the West Bank—and not only on the West Bank—almost daily. The crisis in Gaza has only dramatized the ongoing tragedy, and underlines how badly a leading faction in the Israeli government would like to deport or otherwise dispose of Palestinians, and perhaps how eager U.S. leaders would be to facilitate some mass deportation under the guise of “humanitarian relocation.”

Monthly Review readers least of all need reminders of how the current government of Israel is completing the historic vision of the “revisionists”: to annex the West Bank in one way or another. The otherwise impressive protests in the streets of Israel—hardly related to the occupation at all—seem unlikely to halt the momentum. Still, scholarly history can tell much that is worthwhile. History, experienced personally and deeply, can tell still more. Linda Dittmar’s new book, Tracing Homelands, is a brilliantly written, tragic pondering of the Palestinian fate, page by page, but also looks hard at the assumptions that made even the best-intended Zionists avid, if sometimes unknowing, partners in the large scheme of dispossession.

Dittmar is herself unique. She is by no means the only erstwhile so-called pioneer of the Jewish state to reconsider the assumptions she had made since childhood, but she is surely among the most careful observers of the details. Born in 1938 during her parents’ brief pause from living in pre-statehood Israel as a part of a multigenerational Zionist project, she spent her childhood surrounded by the events—as well as the consequences—of the “War for Independence” and the accompanying Nakba.

In a word, she was there. Using wonderfully descriptive prose, she offers us priceless glimpses of herself in a family of idealists (however flawed those ideals may seem to her in retrospect), socialists, and near-socialists seeking a new life for the long-persecuted European Jewish population above all. Just old enough to experience the sense of terror at the armed conflict, she was “sheltered” by Jewish consensus from any thought that the military campaign against the Palestinian resistance might also be a terror campaign against civilians. She ponders, through the inner eye of memory, the civilian Palestinians—the elderly men, women, and children driven from homes and community with nowhere to go and no way to recover anything from the life that they had lost.