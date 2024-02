A tender rain wanders down

on a day when fires burn

elsewhere, elsewhere—

for now.

Ashes float on smoky wind

over houses that no longer

exist, over crisp bodies

and their pets.

Fires rage, all destroyed

except profits of oil and

gas. Executives, share-

holders smile.

Politicians pocket checks

vote as rich pals desire.

Storms rage, tornadoes churn

Trees turn torches.

Has common sense left

the room? Are kindness,

empathy burned and gone?

No profits there.