The rich have spoiled almost

everything. They have driven

residents from any hamlet

by the sea, gentrified

cozy neighborhoods, some

historical. High rises, boutiques

replace funky local eateries,

markets with ethnic foods.

They make money off bad air

that chokes, darkens skies.

They make money sending

jobs to sweatshops overseas.

They raise rents higher, higher

till most people have to leave

cities, neighborhoods they

grew up in, knew neighbors.

They buy hospitals and turn

a profit. No insurance? Out

you go. Do you need a pill

required to save your life?

Big Pharma didn’t grow huge

keeping drugs affordable.

They love AI—never complains.

No unions, pensions, benefits.

If you don’t have the wealth

this is no longer your country.

They buy politicians, elections

own media and in fact, you.