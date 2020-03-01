Not even the startling red of anguish

pooling in the streets of the ancient

market town, and not even the raw green

silent screams of the women, and not the cerulean

certainty of April skies capping the afternoon

can ever pierce the gray reality.

Gray is the color of death dropping

from the sky in early spring, and the last

color left on the artist’s palette after the bombs

have drained the world of warmer hues.

I can’t remember how many

gray afternoons I spent in the

very heart of Guernica on a bench

in the museum on 53rd Street,

not daring to breathe while wondering

when the red would begin to flow

from those wounds and wondering

when it would finally stop.