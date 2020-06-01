A rightwing official announced

two or three percent deaths

is acceptable—to him. What

of the Black mother of three

drowning of phlegm in her lungs?

Tell the fireman who lacked

a mask how expendable he is.

Don’t forget his pregnant widow.

Tell the brilliant college student

on scholarship she’s dying for you.

From your Trump tower duplex

you gaze on the crowds, people

too tiny to count and so many

are the wrong color. They’d die

anyhow, no health insurance.

Don’t expect those happy few

to shuck out money to save

people who don’t matter. CEO,

hedge fund manager, bank pres,

NRA official, real estate mogul,

you hardly consider us human

unless you can make a profit

from our bodies, our minds, our

talent. Then we may live until

you find us no longer of use.