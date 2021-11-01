The West is burning

acre after acre gone to ash.

It’s so hot hundreds die:

does anyone in power care?

The East is waterlogged

and new storms come roaring

months earlier than ever:

does anyone in power care?

Media spew lies and lead

people to refuse vaccines

and die, children on ventilators:

does anyone in power care?

Everyday some angry man

goes out and shoots everyone

in sight, no place safe now:

does anyone in power care?

We die from what could be

prevented if the powerful gave

the tiniest damn, but they only

care for those who give money

so they can keep that power

evermore.