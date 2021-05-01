My mother hated Stalin

but loved Trotsky. She had

no party affiliation, no friends

with whom to talk politics.

There was only me to listen.

Maybe it was because Trotsky

was Jewish. I don’t know.

Maybe her father the leftie

organizer murdered by

Pinkertons liked Trotsky.

All gone into the fog of un-

knowing. Yet to this day

I can sing the International.

I have nostalgia for old left

songs. I can remember when

revolution seemed possible,

before Reagan taught working

people to hate the poor; before

Clinton gave the party to Wall

Street, before the right got power

and gerrymandered, suppressed

people of color to keep control.

In this time, socialist is an insult,

and official murderers thrive.