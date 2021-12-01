The governor says, My people must

be free! No mask mandates for our

schools or businesses. Forget

vaccines. Only if you feel like it.

The governor says, My people are

free! They can carry guns, even

automatics, to school, to church,

on the street in case they see

someone whose skin they don’t

like—such people are scary

to them. They must defend them

selves against what annoys.

The governor says, My people

are free to vote, unless they live

in cities, unless they’re Latinx

or Black or other likely Democrats.

But, the governor says, women’s

wombs must be ruled by us old

white gentlemen to protect rights

of rapists. Women cannot be

trusted to be free. We own their

bodies. We have the right to ruin

their lives. Neighbors are free too

to snitch on anyone they dislike.